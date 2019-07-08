GOP: Trump headed to Milwaukee fundraiser this week

Republican Party officials say President Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser in Wisconsin this week.

Charles Nichols is a spokesman for the state GOP. He says the state party learned from the Republican National Committee on Monday morning that Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Milwaukee on Friday. Nichols had no other details.

Mandi Merritt, a regional communications director for the RNC, confirmed the visit but she, too, had no immediate details.

