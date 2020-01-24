GBPD create 'Little Free Library" in lobby

Police are hoping a trip to the Department Headquarters in Green Bay on Adams Street will soon be a more positive experience for children in the community.

Officials cut the ribbon Friday afternoon on a little free library in the department lobby.

Kids are welcome to bring their parents and take a new or gently-used book, and take a break from the electronic screens.

"Oftentimes, we'll have children come into our lobby, and they'll be here for unpleasant business. Police business. And we hope that by taking a free book and maybe spending a few minutes here with some of our officers, will make what might be an unpleasant day turn into a pleasant day," says Police Chief Andrew Smith.

Officials say the initiative has been in the works for a few months.

The Green Bay Area Public School District provided most of the books that currently stock the shelves.

Students in the Ashwaubenon School District built the shelves.