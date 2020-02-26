GBAPSD looks at future of facilities as enrollment declines

We first told you last fall, the Green Bay School Board decided to consolidate Jefferson and Fort Howard Elementary schools and have Jefferson house the head start program.

That is just of the first of other decisions yet to be made by the board when it comes to evaluating its facilities.

District officials say they've seen a decline in enrollment over the last three years.

The largest declines can be seen in the elementary and middle schools.

“We noticed that in the last five years birth rates have declined in the school district,” said Mike Stangel, executive director of facilities.

That's one reason the district is projecting enrollment declines over the next decade.

Other factors include movement in and out of the district and more school choices for parents.

Stangel estimate there will be a four percent decline across elementary schools and a nine percent decline at the middle schools by 2030.

“As the students moving through we'll start seeing that in the high schools, but it's going to take about 10 years before we start seeing that decline at the high school level,” said Stangel.

While the board looks at the numbers, members are also looking at how to best utilize the facilities they have.

The board will be discussing what to do with Helen Keller Elementary School as the head start programs currently housed there are slated to move to Jefferson School next year.

“The school has a capacity of about 430, but when we remove the head start students it's down to 170; so there's space there. We have a lot of options we can consider,” said Brenda Warren, school board president.

The board will also need to decide what to do with students going to John Dewey Academy and the charter school, Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation. The building located on the corner of Cherry and Quincy Street is currently leased.

“We do have the option to purchase. We need to decide, both schools are growing and over the long term, they are both not going to fit in that building,”

Board members also talked about differences they’ve noticed on the east and west side of the city.

Preble High School, Edison Middle School, Aldo Leopold, and Leonardo da Vinci School are the only ones over capacity this year.

Warren says these figures play a role as they look ahead to the future of the district.

“The land that is in our district boundaries [on the east side] that's not yet developed, is as big as all of our four high school regions put together. So, there's a large capacity for development as we move into the future, but the west side is landlocked,” said Warren.

The school board will meet for most of the day on Thursday, February 27 to discuss options and how to best utilize the space they have.

No final decisions will be made during Thursday’s workshop.

