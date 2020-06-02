GB Chief Smith: "Join the PD and make change from the inside"

On Sunday, Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith was invited by peaceful protesters to join their march through downtown Green Bay, but Chief Smith said he understands that showing up and listening is only part of the process for change.

He said people want action, which is why he said community policing will remain a top priority for all who wear the badge.

"I think community policing is everyone's responsibility. Every officer on every call, every traffic stop and every interaction should recognize this is making an impression on people, being transparent, being cordial, being respectful and policing constitutionally," said Chief Smith.

Policing constitutionally includes the reinforcement of what the chief calls 'officer override.'

"Officer override is if one of our officers is doing something improper -- application of force or excessive force -- I expect our officers and I demand our officer stop that. Stop that officer, take over that call and assist that person being detained," said Chief Smith.

The chief said community forums will be part of upcoming discussions about concerns and officer accountability, but he hopes to see more people at the monthly community advisory board meetings.

"I like people are getting more involved. I want them to become more involved and concerned. Instead of 15 people at our community advisory board, I would like to see 115 people there bringing issues and concerns," said Chief Smith.

Rashad Cobb, a member of Green Bay's Police and Fire Commission, helps oversea the department's protocols, activity and the chief himself. At a press conference on Monday, Cobb encouraged protesters to speak up, vote and to think about a career in law enforcement.

"That is a way that you begin to then be part of the fabric that overseas police matters in our community," said Cobb. "It's an honorable profession and we need minorities in this community, all over America, to become law enforcement officers."

"Right now we have 184 officers," said Chief Smith. "Twenty-nine are women, we have 5 African American officers, we have several bilingual Hispanic officers, we have a Hmong officer and we have LGBTQ officers."

Chief Smith said one of his missions in the future is to recruit and train more officers from the community, for the community.

"I hope one day, Green Bay at all levels, will mirror the community we serve here in terms of race, ethnicity and LGBTQ," said Chief Smith. "The best way I think to make change is to join the police department and make change from the inside. Be part of the solution. Be part of the future of this department. That's why I hope those young people out there were inspired to think about a career with the Green Bay Police Department."

