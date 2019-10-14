Future firefighters to benefit from Mitch Lundgaard memorial scholarship

A new scholarship is being offered at Fox Valley Technical College in honor of fallen Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

As we reported last May, driver-engineer Lundgaard was fatally shot by a man who had a drug overdose on an out-of-town bus at the Valley Transit Center.

Lundgaard left behind a wife and three young sons.

The scholarship was set up in his name by his family. It will support students enrolled in FVTC's fire protection program.

In a statement, Lundgaard's wife, Lindsey, wrote, "This community has been so incredibly generous to our family, and we want to give back. Supporting the education of future firefighters in our area seemed like a great way to honor Mitch."