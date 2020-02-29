Future USS Cooperstown christened Saturday at Marinette shipyard

The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, has been christened at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard.

The ship was launched into the water on January 19, but a champagne bottle was broken across the hull during a ceremony on Saturday.

Officials add the ship, which is sponsored by Alba Tull, is scheduled to begin sea trials later this year.

Officials with Lockheed Martin say they and the Fincantieri Marinette Marine team have delivered five ships to the U.S. Navy during the past two years, with six additional LCS in various stages of production and testing at the shipyard.