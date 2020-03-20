Funeral plans changed due to social distancing

Practicing social isolation is impacting nearly every parts of our lives, including what happens when you have to say goodbye to a loved one.

Nearly two weeks after finding his body in the East River, Jeffrey Maldonado's family is now making changes to funeral arrangements this weekend.

We first told you about Maldonado in February, when Green Bay Police said he fell through the ice on the East River near Roosevelt and Main Street.

After the ice melted a month later, Green Bay's dive team found the 24-year-old's body.

Restrictions on public gatherings canceled the viewing of Jeffrey's body Friday.

"Really sad that I'm not going to be able to let people say goodbye to him," Jeffrey's Mom Maria Romo said.

It's not the way Romo wanted to mourn the death of her son.

"And it hurts," Romo said. "It really hurts."

Maldonado's family feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak without ever coming in contact with it.

"I had posted on Facebook earlier in the week like hey the viewing is at this time this date as well as the mass and the burial and then it was like I had to send out a new post and was like I'm sorry guys we just can't," Jeffrey's Sister Esmeralda Carroll said.

And tomorrow they will run through the same problem when they have a funeral service for him and only 10 people will be allowed to gather.

"It's not like my brother passed from the virus," Carroll said. "It's still an at risk thing and you know safety concerns for people to get together."

"I think people, they deserve to see him," said Romo.