Fundraising underway for $1.5M expansion at Bruemmer Park Zoo in Kewaunee Co.

The Zoological Society of Kewaunee County is looking to raise $1.5 million for upgrades at Bruemmer Park Zoo.

Rendering of the proposed Bruemmer Park Zoo education center.

“This is one of the first parks in Kewaunee County was Bruemmer Park Zoo. The zoo was created in the late 20s early 30s and it's been going since then,” said Kewaunee County Park Director, Dave Myers.

However, not a lot has happened in the way of improvements, until recently.

“We've probably put a little over $100,000 into the park, with the new fencing and the new upgrades for the exhibits,” said Pam Zander, president of the zoological society. “That was our goal, was to take care of the animals we had first and now we're ready to add new ones.”

The zoological society is planning to add two new attractions to the grounds, one is an education center.

“We're going to have a space for classrooms, a space for animal care, a space for employees to be at. Pretty expansive project, really excited about it” said Myers. “The other thing we're looking to do is add a pheasant exhibit. We haven't' had any new exhibits added in quite some time.”

The zoo currently has two red golden pheasants, but the new exhibit will add more than a dozen to the bouquet, or group.

“The first animals in the zoo were pheasants, so that's a big reason why we agreed and want to do the pheasants first,” said Zander. “All different species of pheasants, there's some unique ones out there that most people don't even know are around.”

The project will be funded through grants and donations.

One of the society's biggest fundraisers is coming up at the end of February called “Zoupart.”

“We invite all of the county bars, restaurants and the county schools to participate. The bars and restaurants provide the soups, the schools provide all the art work. They also make the bowls that we give out at Zoupart,” said Zander.

The event is set for Sunday, February 23rd at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds.

Zander says about $355,000 has been raised for the project so far.

