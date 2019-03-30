Fundraisers helps raise money for NE Wisconsin K9 programs

When Mark Zeitler's father, Karl Zeitler, died nine years ago he wanted to honor him the best way he knew how.

"He was a big dog guy, but big into bird dogs and so we did something just to kind of remember his name and it just revolved into the police dogs," Host Mark Zeitler said.

Mark and his family host the "Karl Zeitler Memorial Hunt" to raise funds.

"You know all the money that we raise stays here in Northeast Wisconsin," Zeitler said. "So all the NE Wisconsin counties, whoever is in need of a dog they contact us and we try to support the best way we can."

"This event brings even brings everyone together," Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said. "It brings law enforcement with the K9s together and it brings the community together to talk about things that are going on."

The all day event helps pay the full cost for a law enforcement agency to buy a K9 ranging up to $15,000.

Raffle prizes, bird/dog field trials and food helped raise the money.

This year the Oconto County Sheriff's Department will receive a new teammate.

"They can also track down bad guys, they can find lost people, they can find articles that are hidden and concealed from us, so they're invaluable to what we do," Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said.

Almost all of the law enforcement agencies attended the event, saying it shows them how much their work and the K9's work means to NE Wisconsin.

"Last year our agency was the recipient of the dog," Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Suave said. "So we're here this year to support the event and to have our dog that they gave us last year do the demonstrations."

