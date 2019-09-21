Fundraiser held to keep lights on in Kaukauna North Pole Village

There’s only 95 days until Christmas, but only 10 days until Troy Campbell starts putting the lights up for the annual North Pole Village display.

“I have eight miles of wire I have to put down. We got the million lights to music, we have the 20 different houses that go up and all the other parts that make the North Pole Village,” said Campbell.

Action 2 News reported in April the annual display is in danger of going dark after the city made Campbell move the display from his property.

For more than a decade, Campbell has put the free, accessible community friendly display up in his yard.

Thankfully, the owner of Concrete Cutters Inc. offered up a piece of land next to his business in the Kaukauna Industrial Park.

“Our property is a fairly large piece of property, so we'll be able to lay it out a little bit different and maybe add some things, so everything won't be so tight,” said Dale Zuleger, owner of Concrete Cutters Inc.

“We'll actually be doubling in size and actually there's going to be more Christmas choirs singing there and Santa of course, will be there,” said Campbell.

In years past, Campbell has been able to fund the display himself, but this year he needs a little more help from the community to supply power to the new site.

Electric City Lanes in Kaukauna “decked the halls” for a fundraiser on Saturday.

“It costs just to prep the lot, plus just to maintain it, to run it, the financial help, thus the fundraiser we're having today,” said Campbell.

Campbell didn’t have a goal for the silent auction and bowling fundraiser, but hopes enough will be raised to keep the lights on.

“I'm trying to get the community to come together and let's keep this as a staple of Kaukauna. That way as years go on, people can enjoy it,” said Campbell.

The display will be open to the public on Thanksgiving and is open 5-9 p.m. daily through the first of the year.