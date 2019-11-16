Fundraiser held for nonprofit that helps children with hearing loss and their families

Hand-N-Hand's annual Silent Night and All that Jazz fundraiser drew a crowd to Hotel Northland in Green Bay Saturday night. The nonprofit supports children and families experiencing hearing loss through support groups, sign language classes, and more.

“I met my best friend through Hand-N-Hand so it's been a great experience,” said Alana Bergin.

Bergin and Michaela Kihntopf joined Hand-N-Hand after being diagnosed with hearing loss. Begin was around five-years-old, Kihntopf was six-months-old.

"It gave me a way to really sort of connect with other deaf and hard of hearing children which was really valuable to feel like I wasn't the only one and it taught me a lot of self-advocacy skills as well,” said Kihntopf.

"I'd have to say self-advocacy as well and it really helps you reach out to others and help you explain to other people what you are going through in life,” said Bergin.

Kihntopf and Bergin continue to volunteer with the group along with their moms, who benefited from the program's resources for parents.

“It’s been a tremendous resource just to meet other parents, educators, kids,” said Holly Bergin, Alana’s mom. “To know you’re not in this boat alone and there’s someone going through it just like you.”

Now, years later, they help provide that same support to others.

"It's really neat to see our girls be able to give back and be positive role models for the littles that are at Hand-N-Hand every week,” said Michelle Kihntopf, Michaela’s mom.

Kihntopf and Bergin hope events like this not only help Hand-N-Hand itself, but lead to more awareness of deaf culture as well.

“A lot of struggles with deaf and hard of hearing children, and adults as well, they come from a sort of misunderstanding from the community, a lack of support maybe, just ignorance I suppose,” said Kihntopf. “ If we can educate the community and then also educate the children themselves, it’s just a better system all around.”

To learn more about the organization, visit its website or Facebook page.