Police identify victims of deadly Oconto house fire

Action 2 News has learned the names of the four people killed in a house fire last Friday in Oconto.

Oconto Police have identified the victims as Katherine DeCoursin, 35, as well as her children, Jeri Schroeder, 15, Dalton Schroeder, 13, and Nicholas DeCoursin Jr., 11.

A fundraiser created on Facebook says all funds raised will be used for funeral expenses.

The fire happened during the early morning hours of Friday, January 17.

This is a developing story, check back for details as they become available.