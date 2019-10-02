Fund created for Shawano County house explosion victims

CAROLINE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Caroline Lions announced a fund has been set up for the four victims of last month's house explosion in Shawano County (see related story). Two passed away.
All of the victims were members of the Caroline Lions preparing for the upcoming Colorama, the club's biggest fundraiser.
In a Facebook post Wednesday night (see below), the club said Shawn Peebles of Caroline Auto set up the account at Premier Community Bank in Marion.
Donations can be made in three ways:
- Bring donations to Premier Community Bank, 230 Mavis Rd., in Marion.
- Give a donation to any Caroline Lions member. If writing a check, make it out to "Carolina Lions Club" and write "accident" in the memo line.
- Bring donations to the Colorama Headquarters stand "located at the top of the hill." Colorama takes place at W12721 Buss Rd. in Caroline (click here for a map).