Fund created for Shawano County house explosion victims

The Caroline Lions announced a fund has been set up for the four victims of last month's house explosion in Shawano County (see related story). Two passed away.

All of the victims were members of the Caroline Lions preparing for the upcoming Colorama, the club's biggest fundraiser.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night (see below), the club said Shawn Peebles of Caroline Auto set up the account at Premier Community Bank in Marion.

Donations can be made in three ways: