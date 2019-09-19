Fugitive found living in Wisconsin bunker reaches plea deal

Attorneys have reached a plea deal for a former Wisconsin fugitive who hid out in a makeshift bunker for more than three years.

A judge has scheduled a plea hearing Friday for Jeremiah Button.

Button, 44, was discovered last month living in a bunker powered by solar panels and a pedal generator near the Marathon County landfill in Ringle -- about halfway between Wausau and Wittenberg.

He disappeared in February 2016 just weeks before he was scheduled to stand trial on child sexual assault and child pornography charges. He's charged with 15 felonies related to a 2014 child sexual assault case in Portage County.

Button's public defender, Jessica Phelps, did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday. But court records state Phelps withdrew her objection to the final agreement.

Court records show if a deal is not reached Friday, a two-day trial will begin Sept. 25.