Fugitive Gerald the Turkey nabbed in Appleton

A feathered fugitive is safely off the streets of Appleton.

Appleton Police have taken the infamous "Gerald the Turkey" into custody after several weeks of chasing people and violating traffic laws.

The big bird was nabbed at Rennes Health and Rehab Center-Appleton. Police received a hand from Milt in maintenance, according to a post on the Rennes Facebook page.

Police say Gerald was not harmed. Despite plenty of evidence of "fowl play", Gerald was relocated to a more turkey-friendly area Thursday afternoon.