Slippery conditions cause dangerous highways Monday morning

UPDATE

It's Oct. 14, but Northeast Wisconsin residents are already being forced to put their winter driving skills to the test.

Emergency crews and law enforcement have responded to multiple crashes and slow downs on slick roads and highways.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says I-43 on the northeast side of Green Bay is very slippery.

There's a major slow down on Highway 172 westbound over the Fox River in Brown County.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office responded to a "serious two vehicle crash" at County Highway S and County Highway J. They told drivers to avoid the area.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office warns drivers that bridges and overpasses are icy.

Green Bay's Leo Frigo Bridge was closed earlier this morning due to the slick conditions. It has since re-opened to traffic.

CLICK HERE for the Timesaver Traffic interactive map.

===============================================

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

The Leo Frigo bridge in Green Bay and the I-41 northbound lanes are back open south of Winchester Ave. near Neenah.

Police warn roads remain slippery.

CLICK HERE for the Timesaver Traffic interactive map.

===

INITIAL STORY:

Green Bay police say traffic over the I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge has been shut down due to slippery/icy conditions. There has been at least one crash on the bridge.

Crews are working on getting the bridge salted.

Police will pass along updates when the bridge reopens.

Also, I-41 northbound lanes were shutdown south of Winchester Ave. near Neenah in the Fox Valley after a crash.

Officers say slowdown and be extra cautious as temperatures have dipped to around freezing this morning.