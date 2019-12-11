Frigid temps make firefighters' job a lot harder

Lieutenant Shauna Walesh with Green Bay Metro Fire Department said tackling flames in subzero temperatures isn't easy.

Firefighters were up against the weather Wednesday afternoon, when a fire happened in a garage on the 1100 block of South Broadway.

"When it gets cold our hand lines tend to freeze up and we kind of have to keep monitoring that too cause if they freeze up that means we can't put water on the fire.” Walesh said.

It’s been a busy week so far.

Crews also fought flames at a house in Chilton Tuesday night and in Ashwaubenon early Wednesday morning.

"So the cold tends to really make the job more time consuming, more difficult and we need a lot more help,” De Pere Fire Chief Alan Matzke said.

Matzke said it seems like everything is more difficult this time of the year.

"Our trucks have a tendency to freeze up, people, or equipment has a tendency to freeze up,” Matzke said.

He said more fires happen in the winter because of overloaded electrical outlets.

"So making sure that preventive maintenance is done on things like furnace and chimney cleaning is really an important thing to do,” said Matzke.

The cause of the recent fires have not been determined, but officials want to remind homeowners to make sure they have working smoke detectors and maintain fire hydrants.

