Friends remember Vietnam War vet with no living relatives

Dozens came together to celebrate the life of a Vietnam War veteran who died with no immediate relatives.

"I just wanted to make sure we did the right thing for him," said Natalija Burns, a friend and former coworker who helped organize the celebration. She added, "He really missed his family."

Friends and coworkers gathered to pay their respects to 67-year-old Terry Boyum. Boyum died in January after a battle with cancer.

"He just always made you smile and laugh," Burns remembered.

Boyum grew up in Rockford, Illinois. At 21, he lost his mother and soon became the only surviving member of his family.

"He did always really want to be adopted or be, live with somebody," Burns explained.

However, Boyum created his own family the rest of his life, through friends, coworkers and more.

"I think if you knew him, he just drew people in," said Lisa Olson, another coworker and friend.

Several people remembered Boyum's pride in being a veteran. He served six years in the U.S. Army.

Friends shared memories of Boyum's kindness, fun-loving spirit and the pride he took in helping others through Veterans' Affairs.

"He loved the VA, he loved working there and he would always want to get higher up," Olson said.

At Saturday's celebration of life, Olson helped organize full military honors for Boyum. Burns accepted the flag since Boyum has no immediate family.

Boyum's friends said they wanted to celebrate his life and give the man who made them his family a proper send-off.

"When you hear that taps and you start thinking about your friend and your loved one, it's just so touching," Burns said, adding, "It was just so, so special."

Boyum also loved collecting Winnie the Pooh memorabilia, and his friends were able to take home pieces of his collection to keep a small reminder of him in their lives.