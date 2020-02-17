Friends and family hold vigil for 12-year-old girl battling rare cancer

We first told you about 12-year-old Tessa Gilley in October. She's battling a rare form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.

A vigil held outside of St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for 12-year-old girl battling rare form of cancer.

On Monday, Tessa’s friends and family got together last minute to show their support with a candlelight vigil after Tessa’s health took a turn for the worse.

“We found out about it around noon, got everybody together and here we are,” said Karen Parish, Tessa’s aunt.

A group of about 50 people gathered outside HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

They were strategically placed to make sure Tessa and her family could participate from afar.

“One of her awesome nurses, Michelle, was able to explain to us which side she was on up there and waved to us from the window,” said Lauren Schmidt, as she points to the top windows of the hospital where Tessa’s room is located.

Schmidt and Molly Hohol are nurses at Bellin Hospital and work with Anne Gilley, Tessa’s mother. They helped get the word out about the vigil.

“We're here just to support her and do the best we can from afar. It's hard when you have a large team to support in your own way; but it was a way for us all to show, together, that we're here to help her and we'll get through it,” said Schmidt.

Tessa has been battling cancer since May of last year. Her health declined quickly after she got back from her Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World a few days ago.

“It has been an amazing journey, everybody has been with us from the start. Between providing meals, rides, doing Tessa's nails every couple of weeks, which she absolutely loved having done,” said Parish.

Much like this vigil, family and friends are wasting no time to make sure Tessa knows she is loved.

“This is her golden birthday year, 13 on the 13 of April. Due to the situation we're having her birthday party tomorrow night (Tuesday) and we're having it here,” said Parish.

Tessa has gone to school at St. Mary Luxemburg since she was in kindergarten.

Father Daniel Schuster says the whole school has come together several times for her and her family, and Monday was no different.

“I called our bishop and he said you have my permission to go down and give her the sacrament of the confirmation sealed and strengthened with the Holy Spirit for this more difficult time that is tonight,” said Father Schuster of St. Mary Parish in Luxemburg.

Ewing Sarcoma causes tumors to form on bones or tissue around the bones, often legs, pelvis, ribs, arms or spine.