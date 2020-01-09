Frenzy on the Fox for all ages and all abilities

If you're looking for something to do outdoors, Frenzy on the Fox returns this Friday, Jan. 10.

Participants can bike, run or walk. It's a way to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

Frenzy on the Fox starts and ends on Green Bay's City Deck, in front of Hagemeister Park. It goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This isn't a race. You can go as far as you want. You can do 5K or 10K if you so choose.

There will be stations along the route with music and refreshments.

The Ashwaubenon Marching Band will also provide entertainment.

Green Bay's recreation superintendent says Frenzy on the Fox was created to fill a void of walk and run events in winter.

"Our focus was really making sure we made it a family-friendly event," says James Andersen. "All ages could come, any level, so it's not timed. Some people try to see how fast they can go, but you can do it at whatever level you're at. So you can walk, you can run, you can bike. It's a very unique event where everyone can do whatever they want."

It costs $20 to register. You can go online or pay cash at the start of the frenzy. Registration comes with a drink ticket and winter hat.

