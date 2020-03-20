Freighter runs aground in Green Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to free a freighter that ran aground in Green Bay about 5 miles from the mouth of the Fox River.

The Coast Guard says the 740-foot freighter Algoma Conveyer lost propulsion while on its way to the Fox River Terminal on Thursday and became grounded near harbor channel entrance light #14.

The Canadian-flagged ship was carrying a cargo of road salt.The 18-member crew is checking the ship for damage but so far there no pollution is detected and the ship appears to be stable.

The crew was not injured.

The ship's stern is partially blocking the channel, the Coast Guard says.

A salvage firm, Hudson Marine Management Service, was called on to work on minimizing any environmental damage and help free the ship.