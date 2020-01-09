Freezing rain causing icy roads

Freezing rain is causing roads to ice up. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 map indicates highways in the Fox Valley and to the west are ice covered.

CLICK HERE for the 511 map.

First Alert Meteorologist Jenny Curtiss says road conditions are expected to improve this afternoon when temperatures rise. CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

ICE COVERED roads due to freezing rain/drizzle from the FOX CITIES and to the WEST w/ slippery stretches developing to the east. Meteorologist Brad Spakowitz reports glare ice on roads in Green Bay. Roads will improve later this afternoon as temps warm pic.twitter.com/hwDP4opuvE — Jenny Curtiss (@wxgirljen) January 9, 2020

The Waupaca County Sheriff posted on Facebook that "black ice" was responsible for several crashes.

People who have to travel should take it slow.