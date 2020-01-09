Freezing rain causing icy roads

Photo: Waupaca County Sheriff's Office
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Freezing rain is causing roads to ice up. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 map indicates highways in the Fox Valley and to the west are ice covered.

First Alert Meteorologist Jenny Curtiss says road conditions are expected to improve this afternoon when temperatures rise. CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

The Waupaca County Sheriff posted on Facebook that "black ice" was responsible for several crashes.

People who have to travel should take it slow.

 