Freedom woman gets 15 years for killing motorcyclist in drunk-driving crash

A Freedom woman will spend 15 years in state custody for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk-driving crash two years ago, including at least 7 years in prison.

Witnesses say Kendra Bruley, now 26, was going east on Highway 15 in the Town of Greenville on August 11, 2017, when she turned in front of the motorcycle without yielding.

The motorcyclist, Stephen Gebert, died later from his injuries.

Prosecutors say Bruley's blood-alcohol level was 0.237 -- nearly 3 times the legal limit.

She pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. She was sentenced Friday to 7 years in prison and 8 years of extended supervision.

The Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis noted the sentencing came just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Tempelis issued a statement, "As we enter in to a holiday weekend, I want to encourage people to drink responsibly and not endanger the safety of others by getting behind the wheel of a vehicle when they are under the influence of alcohol. As we see all too often across the State of Wisconsin, in the blink of an eye, a person driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can end a life and forever affect the lives of others."