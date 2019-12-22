Freedom siblings collect shoes for those in need

The Greiner siblings are learning about the power of giving back.

This holiday season Brayden and Addy collected over 500 pairs of shoes.

"Well we wanted to help people that didn't have shoes,” Brayden Greiner said. “We got boxes and we went to different places and we got 572 shoes."

Brayden said it was all his idea.

Giving back is something his parents raised him to do.

So with his sister's help they made it happen.

"Instead of just having it at one place we went to different places and we just collected a bunch,” Greiner said,

"It makes me feel really proud,” Mom Kristen Greiner said. “You know I’ve been very fortunate that they wanted to spread goodness throughout our community."

Collection boxes were set up at surrounding schools and businesses then donated the shoes to local non-profits.

Brayden said next year they will try collecting mittens and gloves along with shoes.

If you know someone in need of shoes email: freedomshoedrive@hotmail.com