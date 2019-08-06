Freedom mom makes plea to find hit and run driver who struck her son

An emotional plea from the mother of a young man struck by a hit and run driver and left for dead.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department is still searching for the driver who ran over 23 year old Colin Verhasselt.

Verhasselt is recovering right now in a Neenah hospital with serious injuries.

He was struck early Saturday while walking alongside Grenier Road near the intersection of Maloney Road in the Town of Freedom.

"I wish that someone would do the right thing and come forward," said Colin's mother, Kelly Verhasselt.

As Verhasselt watches her son, Colin recover in the hospital, she's also pleading for help, hoping that someone will come forward with information about the driver who she says likely struck him between 1:30 and 1:45 Saturday morning.

She said, "A neighbor heard him screaming for help and called 911 around 5:45 am. So whomever hit him, he laid in the ditch for about four hours. The impact was hard. I mean his shoes were knocked off of him. They were on the road."

Verhasselt says Colin was walking about three miles to a friend's house to retrieve his car.

At the time he was heading west on Grenier Road and it was near the intersection with Maloney Road that he was hit from behind, according to his mother.

She also tells Action 2 News that glass from the vehicle was found at the scene.

"He has a broken back. The doctor said it was significant fracture, L2 was shattered so they removed part or one of his ribs to restructure the vertebrae."

Since Colin also suffered a concussion, he's having a tough time remembering details.

"Somebody knows something," said Verhasselt, adding,"I know it was an accident, but I'm sure hitting him, but driving away just makes it, he laid there for four hours screaming for help. I don't understand that."

Anyone with information should contact the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department.