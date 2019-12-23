Freedom emergency crews remind drivers to slow down at crash scenes

First responders are reminding drivers to slow down at accident scenes after a crash in Freedom Monday morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at County Road E and County Road O. One vehicle was in a ditch and the other was on the side of the road.

One person was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The road was closed for about 45 minutes.

Freedom EMS says the Outagamie County Highway Department was dispatched to salt the icy road.

The emergency crews also request drivers to be more careful when they're passing accident scenes.

"This is just a reminder to slow down in accident scenes. We had multiple vehicles pass the scene early on before the road was closed at an excessive speed and put our responders at risk. We want to be able to get home to our families after each call untouched. With the holidays upon us we all have people that need us," reads a post on the Freedom EMS Facebook page.

Freedom EMS, Freedom Fire, Gold Cross ambulance, and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.