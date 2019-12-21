Freedom Middle School hosts robot competition

"It's teamwork how to work together, how to communicate, how to work on solving problems and building strategy,” Freedom Coach Danica Killam said.

Students in Freedom are taking learning to a new level.

"You can program things or you can realize yourself that you're more creative than you think,” Student Bennett Kavanaugh said.

Five years ago Freedom started its FreedomBots team with 4 students.

Now there's 37 students involved.

"I like it,” Student Dane Puinenberg said. “It’s just really fun to be able to do all this."

On Saturday they competed in the FreedomBots Vex IQ Challenge, where teams create a robot and showcase its skills for points.

"We have 40 teams today,” Freedom Bots President Shane Vandenberg said. "20 of the top teams will move into the finals matches." "This year the challenge is called squared away and students build a robot that meets certain criteria to complete the challenge.”

For weeks teams like Freedom's Purple Bandits practice by programming their robot.

"They come up with ideas on how to solve different problem like how to lift a cube, how to move the cube and how to life more than one cube,” Killam said.

It’s all fun and games while students are practicing skills that will help them in the long run.

"I mean it was difficult, but we had some challenges passing through all the technical difficulties and stuff and it took some time,” Puinenberg said.

"Sometimes you have to fix things and sometimes you have to take them out to solve another problem,” Kavanaugh said.

