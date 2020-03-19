Freedom Food Pantry opens drive-through due to coronavirus

Volunteers at the Freedom Food Pantry are distributing food a little differently, because the coronavirus pandemic shut down the pantry's normal location.

“We're normally located in Freedom High School, but with schools being closed, we moved away from the high school a little bit. We worked with the Town of Freedom and we were able to use this garage space to set up a drive-through pantry,” said Chad Kortz, president of the pantry.

Each family got a bag of essentials, which even had toilet paper in it, a bag of non perishable food items, bread, and milk.

“We work with Feeding America and we got 250 pounds of pizzas. We're handing them out to people, we got some pork and poultry products as well,” said Kortz.

The pantry is open twice a month and serves between 50-60 families. It's become a vital resource for the people it serves now more than ever.

“I'm one of them that have been laid off, me and the dog are just at home, so this helps immensely,” said Wendy Hatton, a client.

“We want to do more things, but the pantry has grown so much; but we had to fall back a little bit here with the restrictions, but at least we're trying to get people some food and some help,” said Kortz.

The pantry will operate out of the garage at the Freedom town hall for it’s April 2 distribution as well.

Kortz says he’s actively looking for a more permanent space other than the garage and the school as the pantry continues to grow.

The food pantry opened at Freedom High School in 2001.