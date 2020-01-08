Free tubing to again be offered at Titletown's Ariens Hill

Free tubing will be offered for a second year at Ariens Hill in the Titletown district.

The Packers announced Wednesday that on Tuesday, February 4th, tubing will be complimentary for everyone from 4 - 7 p.m.

Any guests younger than 14 must have a parent present at the Admissions building, located next to Ariens Hill, to sign a waiver before participating.

Guests from ages 14-17 may provide a completed waiver signed by a parent or guardian, or the parent/guardian must be present at admissions to sign the waiver.

Waivers can be found on the Titletown District website.

Unlimited tubing tickets from Monday - Sunday cost $7, with single slides available for $3.