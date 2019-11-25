Foxconn hires firms for design of Green Bay space

Foxconn says two firms have been chosen for the design and construction of the tech giant's downtown Green Bay location.

Foxconn says it has hired ISG and DeLeers Construction to transform the 4,800 square-foot second floor of the WaterMark Building into Foxconn Place Green Bay.

"Both firms were chosen for their wealth of experience and understanding of the local Green Bay area," reads a statement from Foxconn.

The firms will be required to submit their design to the City of Green Bay for approval.

Foxconn says the building will be used for "Foxconn Tech Talks and recruitment drives, and be a space for community engagement."

“From the start, the establishment of Foxconn Place Green Bay has been a key part of Foxconn’s long-term strategic initiatives, underscoring our continued commitment to the local communities in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Alan Yeung, Director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives, Foxconn.

In 2018, Foxconn announced plans to open an innovation center at the WaterMark and to hire 200 workers. The company said the workers would focus on developing applications for Foxconn's 8K+5G display technology.

The innovation center never came to be. In October, Action 2 News learned that the company was re-evaluating strategy and shifting focus to its multi-billion dollar campus in Mount Pleasant.

Foxconn also had plans to open innovation centers in Eau Claire, Racine and Madison.

Wisconsin lawmakers approved a $3 billion package of tax cuts to bring Foxconn to Wisconsin.