Foxconn awards building contracts

Foxconn awarded $13 million in contracts to three firms for its factory project in Racine County, including a company in Fond du Lac.

The contracts are going to C.D. Smith Construction in Fond du Lac, Otis Elevator Company in Milwaukee and Intertek PSI in Waukesha.

Foxconn set a goal of using Wisconsin companies for 60 percent of its contracting.

Foxconn described these as Wisconsin-based companies, but Otis Elevator and PSI Intertek are headquartered in other states. Foxconn said that's not a requirement, and having a presence in Wisconsin qualifies it as a Wisconsin company.

Otis Elevator is headquartered in Connecticut. PSI is headquartered Illinois, and its parent company is based in London.