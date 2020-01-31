Fox roaming Green Bay west side neighborhoods

A fox is roaming around neighborhoods in the City of Green Bay.

The fox was spotted on the west side near S. Ridge St., Highview, Ernst, and Neufeld, according to Green Bay Police.

"The fox appears to be roaming in highly populated areas and has been seen by residential houses, parks, sidewalks, and schools," reads a statement from Green Bay Police.

Officers believe the fox is coming from wooded areas near parks.

Police ask the public not to approach the fox. Call police if you see it.

The Animal Protection Unit and Department of Natural Resources are working to track the fox and safely capture it.