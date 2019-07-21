Fox Valley utility crews working around the clock to restore power

Weekend storms have left not only damage to the region but thousands of people are still without power.

Sunday morning, We Energies reported it has restored power to more than 44,000 customers following destructive thunderstorms that moved through the Fox Valley.

However, it said about 56,000 customers are currently still without power.

Crews are continuing to work nonstop, and are making repairs as safely and quickly as possible. The company said crews will continue to work around the clock until all customers affected by the severe storms have been restored. Over 200 employees are currently on the ground along with utility crews from neighboring states to help with clearing downed wires, poles and trees so we can begin restoration.

There are over 700 wires down, 50 power poles snapped and broken and over 600 trees or branches fallen onto We Energies equipment. Throughout the night, We Energies said crews patrolled main lines to clear away any hazards and continue to do so during the daylight. It has also been responding to fire and police calls for downed lines and trees to ensure the public’s safety.

Once these hazards are clear, the company said it will start to repair and restore.

They advise to stay at least 25 feet from power lines that are down and anything that is touching them.

You can report power lines and poles that are down to 800-662-4797.

In a statement, We Energies said, “we know that being without power is frustrating, so we appreciate your patience as we continue to address these issues.”