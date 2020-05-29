Fox Valley pastors call for more officers in Floyd death to be arrested

We spoke to a group of Fox Valley pastors who support the arrest of a former police officer but also say it's just the beginning of what needs to be done.

Over the weekend downtown Appleton is expected to be the scene for a protest both Saturday and Sunday in support of George Floyd and the arrest of the former officer, now charged with his murder.

A decision Pastor Charles Butler of the Breakthrough Covenant Church tells us is better late than never.

He added,"I think that it's time for the rioting in Minnesota to stop. I think it's time for us to allow the system, the judicial system to run it's course and allow these men to receive a fair trial, even though the video is what it is."

Others like Pastor Alvin Dupree feel, it falls short.

"What should happen now that there has been an arrest? I believe three more arrests needs to happen," said Dupree of Family First Ministries.

Dupree believes the three officers who failed to step in and stop the incident are just as responsible for what happened to Floyd.

"What we saw on that video regardless of what led up to that moment we know what it was. A man, a grown man begging for his life and people trying to convince someone who was there to serve and protect to stop," he stated.

In the Fox Valley, the conversation will continue, not just with protesters on the street this weekend, but also with a panel discussion at the Breakthrough Covenant Church with Appleton's police chief.

Butler said, "For myself personally, I run the gamit of anger to frustration to sadness. That's okay, but what we need to do is allow this to start to bring us together."

That panel discussion is open to the public on Tuesday.

It's scheduled to start around 6:30.