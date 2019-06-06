Fox Valley officers carry flame for Special Olympics Torch Run

Special Olympics athletes are getting support from law enforcement ahead of the State Summer Games.

WBAY photo

Officers from the Fox Valley carried the flame for the Torch Run leg in Neenah.

The Torch Run leads up to the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics Wisconsin State Summer Games in Stevens Point.

About 1,400 athletes will compete in the games.

The Torch Run helps raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics.

"We appreciate the community with their support, a lot of times businesses will actually be, people will step outside, wave, cheer us on, so we appreciate the community with all their support," says Stuart Zuehls, Neenah Community Policing Coordinator.

