Fox Valley businesses featured by Downtown Faces Forward

The Downtown Faces Forward photography project is showcasing small businesses in the Fox Valley.

Courtesy: Downtown Faces Forward

Action 2 News reported on Downtown Faces Forward earlier this month. The project has shared stories of businesses in Green Bay and De Pere impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the project is sharing stories from Appleton and Neenah.

Downtown Faces Forward is the brainchild of marketing firm O'Connor Connective in De Pere. Professional photographer Mark Hawkins captures the powerful images of business owners as they adapt to the uncertainty of a new normal.

Downtown Faces Forward raises awareness for the businesses who were forced to close their doors for weeks under Wisconsin's Safer at Home order.

There has been a very positive response to this project.

"We have had just beautiful response. People that are following have said, 'gosh, I didn't know that business existed or I never heard that they were allowing home delivery.' Some of the things that were being offered people just didn't know," says Bridget O'Connor, owner, O'Connor Connective.

More than 45 businesses have participated in the project.

"When we started thinking about Mother's Day, we decided we weren't going to sit back. We were going to find a way to do some business. We created a mini shop. My staff came in just a few of us at a time. We sat down at computers around the store taking pictures of merchandise and uploading it to this mini site," says Jason Druxman, co-owner, Avenue Jewelers.

CLICK HEREto follow Downtown Faces Forward on Facebook.

