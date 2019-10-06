Fox Valley area police, K9s participate in calendar photo shoot for Project Six

Some Fox Valley area first responders are putting their skills to use in an unexpected way. As WBAY reported back in August, Project Six Wisconsin is working on a fundraiser to help support and recognize first responders.

“[We’re] here for a photo shoot with our K9 partners for Project Six,” said Sgt. David Schneider, the K9 handler for the Appleton Police Department.

A first responder calendar featuring Fox Valley firefighters and police like Sgt. Schneider will raise money for Project Six.

"I was pretty excited for it,” said Schneider. “Anytime we can draw positive attention to first responders, and our K9 partners and what they do for the community, always a pleasure to be a part of."

One downtown Appleton photo shoot used K9s from four different departments: Grand Chute, Fox Crossing, Appleton, and Oshkosh police. One K9 team even rocked a pair of sunglasses.

"The participants have been so good and so good-hearted about everything,” said Martin. “They're lending suggestions, they're fully involved, they're just everything that we ask for plus way more,” said Carey Martin, a volunteer with Project Six.

Working with K9s on a photo shoot comes with some challenges.

“Obviously the dogs have a mind of their own so sometimes we've got to keep them focused. You know, they're looking to do police work when we're trying to accomplish a photo shoot,” said Schneider. “Sometimes that can be tricky but it's always a fun experience."

For Project Six member Carey Martin, seeing the K9s work has been an eye-opening experience.

"I'm so glad I get to be on the backside of the leash and not the front side of the leash,” Martin laughed.

But regardless of what each month's theme is, Project Six and first responders are excited to see the final product.

"It's certainly been a fun experience,” said Schneider.

"Showing kind of their [first responders] fun side but yet also highlighting the departments themselves and what they offer,” said Martin.

The group will release the calendar on November 21st. It will be available in some downtown Appleton stores and can also be ordered online. For more information visit the Project Six Wisconsin Facebook page. CLICK HERE

