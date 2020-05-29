Fox Valley Technical College prepares for fall semester

Fox Valley Technical College is celebrating its Class of 2020 this weekend with a virtual graduation. But, as the college is also looking to the future as it prepares to welcome students for summer and fall classes.

Parking lots at Fox Valley Tech were empty for much of the spring semester as the coronavirus pandemic forced the college, like others, to move to online learning. With summer classes starting soon and the fall semester on the horizon, the college says the majority of its curriculum will remain online.

According to college president, Dr. Susan May, "We will be doing, this fall as much online as we possibly can to try and keep the census numbers in our buildings down."

But with 60-70% of the classes the college offers having some element of hands on learning, college officials say they are continuing to work on a gradual return of lab work. In addition to the need for personal protective gear and additional sanitizing in the labs, students and staff should be prepared for those types of classes to be smaller in size as well.

"I think the key there for us scheduling, making opportunities available from a scheduling standpoint. Some of the lab work may need to be done on almost an appointment basis where individuals will come in and complete their lab portions of their education," says Dr. May.

While the goal is to get all students back on campus, Dr. May says the situation with the coronavirus hasn't been all bad. In fact, she believes that it's been a bit beneficial for some students. Dr. May adds, "I think right now students can get a great deal of personal attention, probably more so than when we had larger class sizes."

And with the health and well-being of staff and students a top priority, the college says it will continue to do what's necessary to make sure everyone stays safe and educated at the same time.

