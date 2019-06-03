Fox Valley Tech looking to close the truck driving gap

There's anywhere from 20,000 to 100,000 job openings, nationwide, in the trucking industry - and that's probably a very conservative estimate. While there's plenty of job opportunities, there aren't enough people to fill them.

The truck industry is booming.

According to Rob Behnke, chair of the truck driving program at Fox Valley Technical College, "The job opportunities are incredible. Right now our enrollments are down and I think one of the reasons for that is we're competing with other industries."

And that's why FVTC revamped truck driving program. What used to be a ten week course, can now be completed in only eight. The idea is to get students through the program, employed, and filling the empty seats behind the wheel as soon as possible.

"In the 8 weeks, we're going to have some specific classroom. Some of the classroom will be available online for the students so we can be a little bit more efficient that way. And then also, we're more specific and direct with the items they do on the range, some backing exercises and also out on the road, we'll hone in on some very specific skill sets, skill requirements and work with the students a little bit more efficiently," adds Behnke.

For students like Shelly Voight, who is one week from completing the FVTC truck driving program, the opportunities are endless and the pay is good too. She says the program has not only prepared her for the road, but it's also opened her eyes to the multitude of opportunities that aren't a traditional truck driving career.

Voight adds, "Just about each and every one of us have decided, there is the over-the-road option, but why do the over-the-road when you could find jobs locally that pay just as well."

And with the new program at Fox Valley Tech, which would put about 200 new drivers into the field each year, the college will help to narrow the gap on the need for drivers.

