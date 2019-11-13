Fox Valley Tech adds life-like child simulators to virtual hospital

Fox Valley Technical College has added new technology to train nursing students in the care of pediatric patients.

Nursing students work on the baby simulator at Fox Valley Technical College. Nov. 13, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

The Health Simulation Technology Center has a virtual hospital that allows students to get hands-on experience in a controlled environment.

Two new pediatric "patients" are a baby and a small boy. They are wireless simulators with life-like features. Watch the video above the story to see how they work.

The college built the virtual hospital in 2013.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Health Simulation Technology Center.