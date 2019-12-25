Fox Valley Humane Association starts new community Christmas tradition

Families celebrating Christmas typically have special traditions to mark the holiday, but many people tried something new this year.

For the first time ever, the Fox Valley Humane Association opened its doors on Christmas Day for a new event: “Spread the Love with Pets.”

"It's amazing to see not only the individuals that are coming in, but also the families,” said Executive Director Vicki Prey.

Prey says the event got started because a few people reached out asking if they could keep the animals company on Christmas day.

"They just felt so bad for the animals who are still here in the shelter over the holiday that we decided 'Hey, let's give it a try,'" said Prey.

They posted the idea on their Facebook page to see if others would be interested, hundreds responded.

"It is extremely heartwarming,” said Prey. “Our community is such a great community of animal lovers."

Crowds of people stopped in to volunteer making sure all the animals felt loved on Christmas.

Wendy Fleming has adopted a few animals from the Fox Valley Humane Association, and she was excited to spend Christmas at the shelter.

"I mean you always want to give back and you feel bad for the ones that didn't get a home in time for the holidays,” said Fleming. “So it was just a chance to come up and give them a little extra special holiday as well."

For others like Lisa Lanphear this was the first time volunteering at the humane association.

"It couldn't get any better,” said Lanphear. “I really love it."

Lanphear came with her family, and she’s excited her son wanted to volunteer, too.

"I think these are great ways to expose children to volunteering and to see the benefits of it,” said Lanphear. “And to show that a little bit of time makes a huge difference in an animal's life."

Many who came to cuddle with cats or walk the dogs plan to make it their new holiday tradition.

"We would definitely come back and do it again,” said Fleming.

"I think this would be a nice way to do every Christmas,” said Lanphear.

Prey says they'll make sure to get feedback about people's experience this year in hopes of making future Christmases at the shelter even brighter.

"Our hearts are full today," said Prey.

