Fox Valley Humane Association reunites dog with owners after eight months apart

A three-year-old Chocolate Lab surrendered on Tuesday to the Fox Valley Humane Association got her happy ending.

Lucy went missing eight months ago, and her owners have searched for her every day since then hoping for her safe return.

Making new friends comes easy to Lucy after a string of new faces and new places in recent months.

"I was briefly going around and doing my rounds, and I noticed she was a surrender," said Emma Walker, kennel lead at the Fox Valley Humane Association. "I was going through actually looking for any vet records on her, and I noticed they found her as a stray eight months ago in Fremont."

Lucy came to the shelter as Shadow, and the person who surrendered her claimed she had behavior problems. It didn't take long for care staff to notice that the story didn't add up.

"I had someone scan her for a microchip. It came back," said Walker. "We called it right away. It was a dead end, but I still had this gut feeling that we needed to investigate this a little further."

A Facebook post to locate Lucy's family worked, and they responded from their home in Marinette less than two hours later.

"I wanted to just cry happy tears. I couldn't keep my voice steady on the phone with the owner. I was so happy," said Walker.

"This is what we're here for. This is what it's all about is all about the animals--the animals and their people," said Vicki Prey, executive director of the Fox Valley Humane Association.

On Wednesday, after months of waiting, Lucy reunited with her people once again.

"Just seeing how relaxed she was, like, it's all ok. It's going to go back to normal, that just totally makes my job worth it," said Walker.

Lucy's owner did not want to go on camera but says it is an awesome day to get her back. He plans to update the information on her microchip once they get back home.

"This dog has had three owners now just in the short time that she's been alive, and if that microchip would have been registered, she could have been home eight months ago for all we know," said Walker.