Fox Valley Humane Association reopens and starts fundraising campaign

Like many other businesses, the Fox Valley Humane Association closed its doors during the safer at home order. And now that the shelter is reopened, it's announcing a major fundraising campaign.

The Fox Valley Humane Association reopened its doors to adoption on June 1st, with new precautions in place to protect visitors, staff, and the animals. Not only are rooms cleaned more often, but visitors are asked to wear masks, and only 10 people are allowed in the shelter at one time.

"We are taking temperatures at the door and we are asking that they do sanitize and wash their hands when they do enter the building and exit," say Vicki Prey, Director of FVHA.

The restrictions don't seem to be deterring people from coming in. Since reopening, less than two weeks ago, the shelter has adopted out nearly three dozen animals, 8 dogs and 24 cats. That's in addition to the dozens of dogs that have been adopted, since going to foster families when the coronavirus forced the shelter to shutdown.

Prey says, "We are very low on population right now, both cats and dogs. And I know I probably just jinxed that.//All of the shelters, I think across America, planned on an influx of animals coming in to be surrendered because people were out of work, funds were short however it is very refreshing to see that that did not happen in this area."

But shelter officials say its kitten season and they expect more animals will be coming in. This is all happening as funds aren't, because the coronavirus has forced the humane association to cancel the Bark in the Park fundraiser this weekend.

Longtime shelter and community supporter MaryBeth Nienhaus, however, reached out to help. She's pledging a hundred thousand dollar matching grant for the shelter.

"These funds are extremely important in that it allows us to continue with our mission of helping people and their pets in our community," adds Prey.

The FVHA is accepting donations online, in-person, or through the mail.