Fox Valley Humane Association calls on community to donate, adopt

A desperate call from the Fox Valley Humane Association for community support as they find themselves overcrowded and under-funded.

"We're unable to even continue with our regular outreach services or anything else," said Kathryn Carlson, Fox Valley Humane Association Board of Directors President. "We've had to discontinue surgeries. We cannot even purchase any medical supplies at this point in time."

A $300,000 goal must be met by the end of August to catch up on bills and make sure the day-to-day operations continue.

Nitzy is a black cat picked up as a stray in Seymour before being brought to the Fox Valley Humane Association. Now, she is up for adoption after no one came to claim her.

"We've had all kinds of discussions about it. We've tried to put a reason to it," said Carlson.

Leaders in the non-profit organization try to find a reason for the spike in unclaimed strays like Nitzy adding to what is being called an "animal explosion" at the Fox Valley Humane Association with more than 300 cats and 100 dogs up for adoption.

"They're getting all the care they do need, but in order for us to continue, we do need the financial support of our community," said Vicki Prey, executive director of the Fox Valley Humane Assocation.

"If we don't get the assistance we're so desperately hoping for, another thing we're going to have to do is which we have not done is euthanization," said Carlson.

Getting to this point did not happen overnight. The actions of previous leadership, competition from other non-profits, and even the new tax laws all factor into the current financial struggles.

"We need to the community to help us financially if they can. If they can't do that, we need and ask them to generously donate food and we need them to adopt," said Carlson.

People interested in donating financially can search for Fox Valley Humane Association on Venmo, give through the PayPal account set up on their website, or visit the GoFundMe page set up for donations. If you cannot give financially, food and other care supplies can be dropped off in person at 2 Mile Road, Greenville, WI 54914.