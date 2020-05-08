Fox Valley COVID-19 mass testing site opening in Appleton

A COVID-19 mass testing site is being set up in Appleton for people who live in the Fox Valley.

The site will be located at Fox Valley Technical College, 1825 N. Bluemound Drive, starting Monday, May 11.

This mass testing site is for residents of Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties.

You must have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever, chills, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, new loss of taste or smell and shortness of breath.

On May 11 and 12, the site will be available only for people identified by public health departments. Testing on these days is not open to the public.

From May 13 to May 15, community members are welcome to get tested. There is a daily capacity of 300 tests. Again, you must have at least one symptom to be tested. No appointment is needed.

Testing is for people age five or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Testing is 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information.

The testing site is a collaboration between the Appleton Health Department, Calumet County and Winnebago County. The Wisconsin National Guard will help administer tests.

Brown County has tested more than 2,000 people since opening its mass testing sites.