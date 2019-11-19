Fox River sediment cleanup will continue next year

The project to remove contaminated sediment from the Fox River will continue next year.

The Fox River Cleanup Project said operations have ended for the year, earlier than planned.

This was expected to be the final year for the cleanup but the weather didn't cooperate, capping off the season with early, winter-like temperatures forcing the project.

The largest cleanup effort of its kind has been removing cancer-causing PCBs from the riverbed from Little Rapids to the Bay of Green Bay. Papermaking companies whose mills are accused of dumping the chemicals in the river are paying for the cleanup and 30 years of monitoring the river once the cleanup is finished.

The Fox River Cleanup Project says several weeks of dredging the riverbed, then capping or covering the sediment, are needed before the cleanup can end.

The cleanup project says this year it dredged more than 425,000 cubic yards of sediment, resulting in more than 230,000 tons of material that was taken to a landfill, and it capped or covered more than 65 acres of riverbed.

Next year will be the 12th year of the project.