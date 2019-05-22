Fox River boaters reminded to beware of cleanup operations

The years-long PCB cleanup effort on the Fox River is expected to conclude this year.

Dredging barge on the Fox River (WBAY file photo)

Dredging resumed in April, marking the 11th year. Operations are expected to be completed this November.

The purpose is to remove cancer-causing PCBs put in the river by paper companies from the 1950s until 1971. Those companies are paying cleanup and restoration costs through a court settlement.

With the weather getting warmer and more people enjoying the water, boaters are reminded again to pay close attention to the signs and buoys marking where the equipment is.

"Lighted orange and white buoys alert watercraft to the areas where the pipeline may be floating near any of the project barges," DNR Warden Gaven Brault said. "Also, the orange pipeline delineators mark where the pipeline has sunk to the bottom of the river, and boaters should also proceed with caution."

"We also recommend having a spotter on your boat," Lt. Jordan Atlas of the Green Bay Police Department said. "The harbor patrol will be out at multiple points throughout the year, and we know when the weather is nice there will be more boaters on the river, more congestion, even more reason to have a spotter or more people on your boat making sure everybody's safety is important."

The U.S. Coast Guard also stressed the importance of having and wearing a life jacket any time you're in the water.