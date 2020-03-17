Fox River Mall closes to prevent spread of COVID-19

Officials with the Fox River Mall announced Tuesday the mall will temporarily cease operations as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The closure comes after the fifth Emergency Order from the Department of Health Services in Wisconsin.

In addition, officials add there won't be any on-premises food or drink consumption for restaurants at the mall, however they are still able to do pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery.

Mall officials say they expect all tenants to comply to the order.

In addition, the order exempts retail food establishments, which are defined as grocery stores, convenience stores and farmer's markets, as well as retail establishments, where large numbers of people are present but aren't generally within arm's length of one another for more than 10 minutes.