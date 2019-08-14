Fox Crossing police want to identify this "porch pirate"

Fox Crossing police are asking for the public's help to identify a thief who took a package off of a porch.

Police say the woman took the package from a home on Circle Drive during early morning hours on August 4. She was caught on home security video, walking across the lawn and picking up the package despite the outdoor light.

She appears to be a white woman wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and shorts, with a purse or other type of bag slung across the body.

If you have an idea who the woman might be or have information about the theft, contact Fox Crossing police.