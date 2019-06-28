Fox Cities group looking for input on community's future

“What could we be in the future instead of just letting it happen,” said Beth Flaherty.

That’s the question a fairly new group, Imagine Fox Cities, is asking.

“It’s an all-volunteer initiative to see and dream about who we could be as a community,” said Flaherty.

Flaherty serves as co-chair of Imagine Fox Cities. She says the group was formed about two years ago. Now they are inviting everyone in the Fox Cities area to give their input through online surveys.

“We want to see what’s important to people,” said Flaherty. “We want to see what they love about it, we want to see what they want to improve.”

The group has gotten roughly 2,500 surveys in so far, but they want to get as many as they can before their mid-July deadline.

“We really are writing everything down,” said Flaherty. “If you write something down, we’re looking at it.”

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Hmong, and one is specifically for 13 to 17-year-olds.

“It’s very important for us to try to get as broad a base of input as we can so that it’s more accurate,” said Flaherty.

Imagine Fox Cities will discuss the results at a summit this fall, and then work on ways to address the community’s biggest concerns.

“We have some consultants from around the country who have done this in other communities, and that really helps us know what kinds of strategies can work,” said Flaherty.

Flaherty says the survey only take a few minutes and will help them determine not only where the community stands now, but what everyone wants it to become in the future.

“This is your community, we need to know what you want it to be 50 years from now, what you want to preserve or improve,” said Flaherty. “We need everybody to support it and be aware.”

To take the survey CLICK HERE.

